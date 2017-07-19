NA body seeks details of citizens receiving free electricity from Wapda

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights has directed the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to provide details of all citizens, including parliamentarians and the residents of Prime Minister House, who receive electricity at subsidised rates or free of charge. The order was passed during a meeting chaired by committee chief Babar Nawaz Khan of the PML-N, after locals from Tarbela and Peshawar complained that Wapda unfairly charges citizens living near the Tarbela and Warsak dams Rs15 per unit while other areas are being charged Rs8 per unit.

The citizens had further claimed that at the time of construction of the dams, government had bought land from people residing in the area and had promised to compensate by providing houses, schools and other basic facilities. However, they said, that promise was not upheld and the local population is still deprived of the promised facilities.

The committee, in response to the complaint, said that it will review the provision of basic facilities to local populations and the allocation of plots near Tarbela and Warsak dams. It subsequently ordered Wapda to provide a detailed report on the matter. Syed Essa Noori, who belongs to the Balochistan National Party, accused Wapda of offering jobs to “favoured people” instead of the indigenous Baloch, implying that the organisation does not uphold merit. He further alleged that people from other cities and districts acquire domicile certificates for Balochistan and are being hired instead of the “real Baloch people”.

Noori also claimed that many individuals who had been hired by Wapda continued to receive salaries even though they do not work. He added that when the department was questioned about its recruitment process, the committee was told to consult the provincial government. On hearing these concerns, the committee ordered Wapda to present a report on recent inductions in the department.