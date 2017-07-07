NA body seeks briefing on Thalian Housing Project

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has sought a comprehensive briefing from the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Thalian Joint Venture Housing Project in its next meeting. The committee directed for presentation of all substantiating documents in that regard. The committee met under the chairmanship of Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, MNA here on Thursday.

The committee decided to have a comprehensive briefing from the FGEHF on Thalian Joint Venture Housing Project in view of the concerns raised by the members of the committee regarding availability of water, title of land, access from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and eligibility of the Joint Venture (JV) Partner.

The members of the committee were of the view that neither Joint Venture Partner was selected as per approval of the cabinet and laid down procedures by the government nor JV partner had the capacity to carry out the project.

They also raised their concerns about the feasibility of the project in terms of availability of water, title of land and access from the IslamabadLahore Motorway.

The committee while discussing the progress on the implementation of recommendations of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works on PM’s Low Cost Housing Project in Kuchlak, Balochistan expressed its dissatisfaction and directed M/o Housing and Works to initiate immediate actions as suggested by the Sub-Committee in its report.

The committee also directed Pakistan Housing Authority to assist Quetta Development Authority (QDA) for removal of encroachments from the land of the said project. The committee was apprised by the Director General, QDA that said land was massively encroached and till the removal of encroachers feasibility of the project could not be carried out.

He assured government of Balochistan's support for removal of encroachers and conduct of feasibility study. The committee directed for removal of encroachers within 15-days under intimation to the committee. The committee after briefing on the policy of PHA for allotment of plots for Mosques in its projects directed the ministry to take representatives of all disgruntled sects on board who had been disregarded during the allotment process of such plots.