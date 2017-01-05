NA body resents non-payment to Islamabad affectees

Staff Reporter

Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat expressing its displeasure on the pending payments of compensation to the affectees of Islamabad under Islamabad displaced rehabilitation policy, directed CDA to compile lists of pending cases of payment of affectees and identify persons responsible for that inordinate delay and the reasons, thereof and submit the details to the Committee within 30 days.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, MNA in Parliament House, on Wednesday.

The Committee was apprised that under the rehabilitation policy, CDA had been providing compensation/alternate land in lieu of the acquired land under CDA Ordinance, 1960. The CDA representative apprised the Committee that after enforcement of CDA land acquisition and rules policy, 2007, the policy had been applied in sectors C-13, 15 & 16, D-13, E-13 and F-13 and one developed plot of one kanal was allotted to affectee/land owner for every four kanals of land acquired from them. On a query of the member the Committee, CDA representative informed that not a single case of compensation/payment had been processed during last three months. The Committee ob-served that prevalent corruption in Estate and Land departments of CDA had deprived the affectees from their due right.

The Committee after briefing by the representative of the Capital Administration & Development Division consti-tuted a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA to visit the educa-tional institutions in Islamabad to physically monitor the reforms been carried out under PM’s Education Reforms Program in ICT and submit its report to the Committee.

The members of the Committee expressed their concern on the dismal state of educational infrastructure and lack of teachers in schools in different sectors of Islamabad. The representative of CADD informed the Committee that necessary provision/rehabilitation of physical infrastructure, merit based recruitment of teaching staff and their capacity building, monitoring/evaluation of staff for qualitative output, buses for various school and colleges in ICT and initiation of Montessori classes and provision of free meals to kids was the features of that Educational Reforms Program and implementation of the program was in progress.

The Committee while discussing the problems of nurseries in Islamabad directed the CDA to provide alternate substitute land to the affected nurseries and resolve other issues in consultation with the representative of Islama-bad Nurseries welfare Association.