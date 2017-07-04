NA body rejects Hajj quota allotment to new HGOs

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Monday outrightly rejected ministry’s hajj quota allotment to 29 new Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) and directed the ministry to submit detailed report in this regard by next meeting of the committee.

The meeting chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Hafiz Abdul Kareem expressed its anguish over the allotment of hajj quota to only 29 new HGOs in a dubious manner. The committee observed that the quota had been allotted by the ministry to new HGOs by slashing 2 percent quota of the enrolled existing HGOs adding that the ministry has no legal authority to allot hajj quota to any new HGOs sans getting approval of the committee.

Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar MNA observed that each new or old HGO should be allotted the uniform quota of 50 Hajis each. The committee was told by ministry officials that 20 HGOs were enjoying the quota of 240 Hajis each. The committee directed the ministry to allot 10 percent quota to new HGOs by slashing the quota of old HGOs enjoying the quota of over 150 Hajis each.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Bhawan Das, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Ms Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Lal Chand Malhi, Muhammad Kamal, Molvi Agha Muhammad, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub. State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah and senior officials of Religious ministry attended the meeting.—APP