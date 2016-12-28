NA Body recommends to adopt National Cultural Policy

Staff Reporter

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Wednesday recommended to adopt National Cultural Policy with a view to preserve the national heritage.

A meeting of the Committee was held here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) premises with its Chairman Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla in the chair.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah in his briefing told the meeting that although work had also been done in the past to formulate a draft of the national policy on culture but it had never been adopted. “Almost all the countries in the world have their national policies on culture. But unfortunately we lack on this front. This is for the third time that a draft of the policy has been formulated. If adopted it will be a forward looking policy,” he said.

He said that suggestions of artists, teachers and experts from all the provinces had been incorporated in the new policy draft. “This draft has been prepared after a three-month hard work,” he said.