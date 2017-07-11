NA Body recommends enhancement of new gas connection to one million per year

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources (P&NR) has recommended enhancement of new domestic gas connections up to one million per year enabling the gas distribution companies to provide gas connection to the gas consumers. The Committee also recommended enhancement of domestic connections to new localities by 100 connections.

Meeting of the NA Body was held in the Parliament House under the chair of MNA Ch. Bilal Ahmad Virk recommended enhancement of new gas connections in wake of huge number of pendency with the gas distribution companies. The committee was apprised that OGRA had allowed 0.5 million new domestic gas connections to the gas distribution companies per year, however, due to huge number of pendency, the companies were unable to meet the demand.

The Committee was further apprised that 200 connections were allowed to be provided to new localities. The Representative of OGRA informed the Committee that the Regulatory Authority had no objection on the increase as recommended by the Committee in case of the gas companies had the capacity to carry out the task.

The Committee while discussing the performance of Pakistan State Oil expressed its satisfaction, however, directed PSO to aggressively pursue measures to realize its recoverable from government departments. The Committee expressed its satisfaction on the performance of Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) and Hydro-Carbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

While discussing the implementation status of action taken by OGDCL on recommendations made in the previous meeting of the committee.