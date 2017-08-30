NA body recommends 30pc job quota to affectees of dams

Islamabad

National Assembly standing committee on Human Rights recommended that 30 percent quota of employments to be provided to the affectees of Tarbela Dam, Ghazi Brotha and Warsak Dam and 70 percent labour jobs to the local people of the concerned areas. The Committee was assured to implement on the recommendation to minimize load-shedding from four to six hours. The committee met in the hall of Tarbela Dam Rest House, Tarbela under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Babar Nawaz Khan. The Committee expressed its displeasure on the non-provision of basic facilities like electricity, load-shedding by WAPDA. It also showed dismay on loadshedding from 16 to 18 hours daily in the Hamlet Colony, non-provision of jobs to the local people of Haripur, provision of only 10 to 15 voltage of electricity in upper Tanaawal, removal of electric meters from Warsak and submission of electric bills amounting to Rs.20,00000/- to the people on previous meters.The Chief Finance Officer Ministry of Water and Power assured the Committee to register an FIR against the defaulter if some-one is found involved in corruption. A member expressed displeasure on submission of electric bills of the factories by PESCO amounting to Rs. 20,00,000/- to those people who have not provided any electric meters. He suggested that electric meters should be provided to the affecttees and take be action against the officials of PESCO who receive big amounts from factory owners. The Committee was also assured by General Manager, Tarbela Dam Project to implement on T-5 and the policy which will be prepared by the Standing Committee.—APP

