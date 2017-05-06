NA body for payment of pays, gratuity funds to PSM employees before Ramadan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Friday, recommended payment of pays and gratuity funds to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills before Holy month of Ramadan. The Standing Committee also suggested making a policy on the consumer protection issue regarding legislation to enforce and impose the compulsory penalty upon the Auto Mobile Industry for delayed delivery of vehicle.

The committee met here with Asad Umar in the chair and suggested that Ministry of Industries & Production to provide a solution based proposal after doing analytical study regarding regularization of the employees serving on daily wages/contract in Utility Stores Corporation.

Committee discussed and finalized proposed line of action regarding Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) rehabilitation by Privatization Commission. Moreover, the NA panel also deliberated on the Implementation status on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Industries & Production regarding legislation to enforce and impose the compulsory penalty upon the Auto Mobile Industry for delayed delivery of vehicle.

Similarly, matter of implementation status on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Industries & Production regarding regularization of the employees serving on daily wages / contract in Utility Stores Corporation also came under discussion.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and its projects to contributing in the growth of economy, energy efficiency and also a blue print proposing development in Pakistan’s Small and Medium Industry through linkage with China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was deliberated by the house.

