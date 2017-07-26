NA body lauds DEPO for enhancing defence exports

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production, Tuesday, lauded Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) efforts to further enhance the defence exports of Pakistan. In this connection, the committee pressed on all relevant government ministries and departments for their all out support to DEPO.

During a visit to DEPO Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Director General DEPO Maj Gen Ahmad Mahmood Hayat, apprised about DEPO’s initiatives towards coordination, facilitation and promotion of exportable defence products of Pakistan’s public and private defence industries.

In addition, Committee was also briefed about ongoing preparations for IDEAS-2018 to be held from 27-30 November, 2018 at Karachi Expo Centre. He stressed upon early resolution of subsidiary issue to facilitate participation of private defence manufacturers in IDEAS-2018 as well as devising a mechanism for their participation in international defence exhibitions in coordination with DEPO.

He further informed the Committee that the export potential of Pakistan’s defence industry had grown substantially and was playing an increasing role towards country’s economic permanence. He said that through public private partnership; today these industries were capable to export their competitive defence equipment to perspective international buyers.

To afford enhanced opportunities in new markets, Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) was the Premier Institution for promoting and showcasing initiatives services of Public & Private Defence Industry of Pakistan, he said. International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) under the flagship of DEPO was one of the mega events in the region with enhanced participation of both national and foreign defence manufacturers, venders and traders, he said. The Members of the Committee also visited DEPO Display Centre and highly appreciated the displayed products of various Pakistani defence industries.