NA body invites FATA MPs to discuss Rewaj Bill 2017

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Friday decided that Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) members who are not the members of the Committee would also be invited in the next meeting to obtain their point of view regarding the ‘The Tribal Areas Rewaj Bill, 2017 (Government Bill) by the Ministry of SAFRON in detail. The Minister for SAFRON Lt General Abdul Qadir Baloch also briefed the Committee over the salient features of the Bill in detail. He also readout the recommendations finalized by the Reforms Committee on FATA and approved by the Cabinet before the Committee as well.

The Committee meeting held here on Friday at Parliament House, under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Jamal ud Din, MNA. The Committee was briefed on the Bill titled ‘The Tribal Areas Rewaj Bill, 2017 (Government Bill) by the Ministry of SAFRON in detail. However the said Bill was deferred for its next meeting with the suggestion for further study the Bill and share with the people of their constituencies. The Committee was informed that after enactment the Bill, it will repeal the FCR Law in FATA as it was the long standing demand of the people of FATA.

The Minister for SAFRON also briefed the Committee over the salient features of the said Bill in detail. He also readout the recommendations finalized by the Reforms Committee on FATA and approved by the Cabinet before the Committee as well. To a question regarding the word of merger of FATA in KP, he told the Committee that there were total 26 recommendations made by the FATA Reforms Committee for reforms in FATA wherein the word used of bringing the FATA in mainstream in next five years. He further said that the Committee has the mandate to pass or reject the said Bill.

The issue of tax extension to FATA also came under discussion and the members from FATA raised their strong reservations over it and demanded from the Federal Government to review on it. Bismillah Khan, MNA also did token walkout on the decision of imposing tax in FATA and said that the FATA is war torn area and it will be great in justice with the people of FATA if not withdrawn the decision by the Federal Government.—APP