NA body for introducing legislation on Orphan Child Registration

Staff Reporter

National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Friday decided to introduce legislation on Orphan Child Registration in the parliament and to compile authentic data of orphan children and institutions providing shelter to them. Chairing the committee, Member National Assembly Baber Nawaz Khan said he was shocked on the statement of Tayyaba’s father who forgave accused in domestic violence case.

He said, “how it is possible that a father can give such a statement in the court.” He said the committee would introduce a bill for protection of children in the parliament like honor killing so that next time no child could face any kind of violence or discrimination.

The chairman said the committee would suggest such cases to be filed in the terrorism court so that “If parents forgive the accused due to some pressure, there is no way out for cruel minded people to find any escape.” The committee meeting which held here at Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) headquarters, lauded the efforts of patron in chief of PSH Zamurd Khan for providing outstanding living standard to the orphan children.

The committee extended full support to the PSH administration for the welfare of children and also urged to expand the project to cover more orphan children for their secure future. Earlier, giving briefing to the committee members, patron in chief PSH, Zamurd Khan said, “There is a dire need to introduce `Orphan Registration Act’ in Pakistan under which not only every orphan, homeless and vulnerable child should be registered but also the organizations providing them shelter should also be legally documented.”

He said, “The organizations which are serving the humanity sincerely should be encouraged but strict punishment to be announced for those who are playing with the future of innocent children and misusing children for their nefarious designs. He added, “Unfortunately no one can ride a motorcycle without proper registration in the country but there is no check on centres running on the names of orphan homes”. The committee members also visited different sections of Sweet Home and expressed their satisfaction on arrangements and facilities provided to children.