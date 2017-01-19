NA body directs Food Security Ministry to complete projects on time

Islamabad

The meeting of the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here Wednesday directed, the Ministry to complete all the projects relating to the PSDP in due time to avoid lapses of funds and un-necessary delay. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, MNA at the Committee room of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Headquarter, Islamabad.

The committee strongly recommended that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform should release/allocate the required development funds demanded by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research timely so that the projects of the Ministry were completed in the stipulated time period.

The committee also recommended to take necessary action for retrieval of encroached property/land of National Agriculture Research Council (NARC) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Chaudhary Nazeer Ahmad, Tahir Iqbal, Syed Essa Nori, Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan, Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, Ms. Khalida Mansoor, Abdul Sattar Bachani, Mr. Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Muhammad Salman Khan Baloch and Dr. Fouzia Hameed, MNAs attended the meeting.—INP