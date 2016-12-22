NA body demands probe into failure of suits’ construction

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday expressed displeasure over the failure of completing additional family suites and servant quarters at parliament lodges. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library. He directed the Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) to conduct an inquiry and fix the responsibility against the responsible for this failure and submit report to the Committee in its next meeting, said a press release here.

The Deputy Speaker said that the Project was started in May, 2011 and was supposed to be completed in November 2013.

However on the assurance of construction firm and CDA, the Committee recommended extension in the date of completion twice.

He said that despite several commitments before the Committee neither the construction firm nor the CDA management made any sincere efforts to complete the work within extended time.—APP

