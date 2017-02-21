NA body approves Rs12343.118m PSDP proposal of Housing & Works Ministry

New precedent set in national parliamentary history as Senators take part in PAC meeting

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

For the first time in the Parliamentary history of Pakistan five Senators from different political parties nominated by the Senate participated in Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting and took active part in the discussions on different matters.

Senators Shery Rehman (PPPP), Mushahid Hussain Syed (PML-Q), Ch. Tanvir Khan (PML-N), Muhammad Azam Khan Swati (PTI) and Hidayatullah (FATA) attended the meeting of PAC on Tuesday at Parliament House. This move has a long trail of struggle for implementation of the Constitutional Scheme, wherein, the Auditor General of Pakistan is under obligation to lay the Annual Report relating to the Accounts of the Federation to the both Houses of Parliament.

The said Report was being scrutinized by a committee of one House only i.e. the Standing Committee on Public Accounts of the National Assembly. Moreover, there has been long standing demand from various segments of society that Senate being the House of Federation should have role and say in financial matters.

Therefore, Senate of Pakistan, itself, took a lead to fight the case of ‘inclusion of members in the Public Accounts Committee. This struggle is spread over a period of three years wherein, in a landmark development of the Parliamentary history of the country, Senate on 28th July, 2016, adopted a motion, approving amendments for giving representation to members of the Upper House of Parliament in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which previously comprised Members of the National Assembly only.

The Senate Secretariat appreciates efforts of the Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar for his cooperation in this landmark achievement, which would help in strengthening democracy and participatory federalism in the country.

Meanwhile, it is reported that meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Tuesday, approved PSDP of M/o Housing and Works for financial year 2017-18 amounting to Rs.12343.118 million to be spent on 149 schemes and executed through Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD). The Ministry proposed cost of 179 projects amounting to Rs.17199 million, however, the Committee directed for exclusion of 46 projects amounting to Rs.4854.88.

The Committee was of the view that 46 excluded project were unnecessary and should be taken up after necessary need assessment and completion of the ongoing projects.