NA body approves PSDP of defence production

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Defence Production at its meeting Monday approved the budgetary proposals regarding Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Ministry of defence production for the next financial year, 2017-18.

The committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, MNA.

The Committee was briefed by the Managing Director, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) regarding its Public Sector Development Project for installation of ship lift and transfer system & associated machinery, equipment to provide docking and repair facilities. After discussion the Committee highly appreciated the role of Minister for Defence Production, Chief of Navel Staff and Managing Director, KS&EW for making the institution as profitable industry.

The Committee recommended that requisite (lump sum) funds for 2016-17 and 2017-18 by the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) for installation of ship lift and transfer system & associated machinery, equipment to provide docking and repairing facilities may be released on priority basis in the better interest of country.

The Committee recommended that next meeting of the Committee would be convened to discuss the establishing of new Shipyards at Karachi Port Qasim and Gawadar Port. The Committee decided that Secretaries, Ministry of Finance & Revenue, Ministry of Planning & Development, Ministry of Ports & Shipping and Chairmen/Secretaries, Gawadar Development Authority, Karachi Port Qasim would also be invited in the said meeting.