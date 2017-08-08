NA-120 by-polls schedule issued

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule of NA-120 Lahore by-election which is scheduled to take place on September 17.

According to the schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from 10th to 12th August and its scrutiny will take place from 15th to 17th August.

The candidates can appeal against the rejection of the nomination papers till 21st August and can withdraw from the elections till 25th August.

The ECP will release the final list of candidates on 26th August. It should be noted that the seat of NA-120 Lahore constituency fell vacant after Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) disqualified Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister in Panama Case.—INP