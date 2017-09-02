NA-120 by poll: DC asked to ensure CoC’s implementation

Staff Reporter

District Election Commissioner/Returning Officer NA-120 Lahore-III Muhammad Shahid has directed Deputy Commissioner Lahore to ensure implementation on Code of Conduct in letter and spirit for the by-poll, going to be held on September 17.

According to a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan, Lahore office, car rallies are not allowed to travel long distance except if they have pre-arranged corner meetings at specific designated places.

It said loud-speakers will not be allowed for campaign except at the election meetings, told by the RO in the letter issued on August 30.

The RO also directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct otherwise he will be responsible and for non-compliance, the matter will be referred to ECP for further proceeding.