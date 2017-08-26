NA-120: PAT withdraws candidate in favour of PTI

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek on Friday announced to withdraw its candidate from NA-120 by-elections in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On Friday, a PTI delegation led by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly called on PAT leaders at Minhajul Quran Secretariat. After holding negotiations between the leaders of two parties, PAT announced to withdraw it candidate in favour of Dr Yasmeen Rashid, PTI candidate for NA-120 by-elections.

PAT candidate Ishtiaq Chaudhry announced to withdraw in favor of PTI while talking to media after the meeting between the two parties leader.—INP