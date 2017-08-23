N. Korea: Weapons justifiable in face of threats

Pyangyong

North Korea has declared that it will not step back an inch from its nuclear program and other weapons development plans, saying it is fully justifiable in the face of threats of attack against the country.

A senior North Korean diplomat representing the country in a United Nations disarmament forum in Geneva, Switzerland, said on Tuesday that Pyongyang’s weapons activities were legitimate as a form of deterrence and the country would never put the issue on the negotiating table.

“The DPRK will never place its self-defensive nuclear deterrence on the negotiating table or step back an inch from the path it took to bolster the national nuclear force” said the diplomat.

He said a current joint military exercise by the United States and South Korea could further complicate the situation on the Korean Peninsula, adding that the “military adventure would certainly add gasoline to the fire, driving the current tense situation to further deterioration.”

US Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris Jr. (3rd R) answers a reporter’s question during a press conference as other commanders stand in front of a PAC-3 launch station at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, August 22, 2017. (AFP photo)—Agencies