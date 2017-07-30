N. Korea missile test UN ruling violation: Turkey

Ankara

Turkey said on Saturday that North Korea had violated the UN Security Council resolutions and disregarded its international obligations by conducting ballistic missile tests.

“Having conducted its second ballistic missile test within one month, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) continues to flagrantly violate UN Security Council Resolutions and to disregard its international obligation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Ankara also called on North Korea to “abide by the UNSC resolution and to refrain from any action that would lead to further escalation in the region”. The test on Friday is the latest step by the North Korea to develop a missile program capable of striking the U.S. Pyongyang carried out its first milestone ICBM test on July 4, which Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un called a “gift” as the U.S. celebrated its Independence Day.—Agencies