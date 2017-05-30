N Korea fires a missile

Pyonyang

North Korea has fired off what appears to be a ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing the South’s military, as tensions flare over its nuclear ambitions.

The unidentified missile was fired from near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, Seoul’s joint chief of staff said.

South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-In, has ordered a meeting of the national security council to assess the launch, Yonhap reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has sought to ramp up the country’s weapons programme.

Pyongyang has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of rocket firings since the start of last year, triggering UN sanctions.—Agencies