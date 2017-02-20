Myth of meat eating

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

In Pakistani culture meat eating is synonymous with getting more strength in the body. This is just a myth and has no facts behind it. Meat is part of the human diet in most cultures. It is mainly composed of water, protein and fat. A study of 400,000 subjects conducted by the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition and published in 2013 showed “a moderate positive association between processed meat consumption and mortality, in particular due to cardiovascular diseases, but also to cancer.” Regular meat eaters shared the highest mortality ratio of 1.00. Health concerns have been raised about the consumption of meat increasing the risk of cancer. Red meat is carcinogenic to humans with higher risk of lung, oesophagus, liver and colon cancers. Processed meat increases risk of coronary heart disease. Meat consumption is positively linked with weight gain in men and women. A healthy diet may consist mostly of whole plant foods, with limited consumption of energy dense foods, red meat, and processed meat. Power and strength in the body can get only by adopting a way of balanced diet. From a psychological and cultural perspective, a healthier diet may be difficult to achieve for people with poor eating habits in our society. This may be due to tastes acquired in childhood and preferences for sugary, salty and fatty foods. For those people who believe that meat is necessary for getting more strength in body should think that on planet earth strongest animal is elephant and he does not eat meat – his main diet is sugar cane, various types of grasses etc. In the same way, on planet earth fastest animal is horse and he does not eat meat – his main diet is pulses, green grasses, carrots etc.