Mystery of Kalabagh Dam and role of national leadership

THE roaring and mighty Indus River, which once frightened the invaders, has become servile due to various natural and human factors. Its various tributaries, originating from Indian Held Kashmir, have receded partly due to the unjust Indus Water Treaty and partly as a result of Indian water aggression. Indus, which once reclaimed around 80 meters of land per year from the sea, due to the load which it deposited into the sea, has failed even to stop the sea from reversing the situation. Now, in dry season the sea encroaches the land and affects the world’s largest mangrove forests and marine life. In addition, the floods cause havoc by destroying the property and killing humans and animals and throwing millions of cusecs of water into the sea without being utilized. The water tables in Punjab and Sindh which used to be quite good have also gone drastically low. The availability of freshwater water resources, which in 1950 was around 5,000 m3 per capita per year had dropped to 1,500 m3 in 2002 and is further depleting with the passage of time. It is feared that by 2035 Pakistan would become water scares country. Being an agricultural country it would be a matter of life and death for Pakistan and if we don’t come out of the slumber, God forbid, we’ll be begging others with a bowl in our hands for food and water. The decline in the availability of water is quite worrying but the apathy at national level and mismanagement of the available resources is rather alarming.

In the aftermath of Indus Water Treaty, even after the successful work on Tarbela and Mangla Dams, the WAPDA felt a need for more water reservoirs to meet the future growing needs of water, and briefed President Ayub Khan accordingly. The President during his visit to Washington in 1963 asked the President World Bank to prepare a development plan for Pakistan to meet the future water needs of the country. In response, a team comprising eminent experts from all over the world was constituted by the World Bank which commenced its work under the title “Indus Special Study”. After extensive hard work of three and a half years the board submitted a detailed report titled “Development of Water & Power Resources of West Pakistan – A Sectoral Analysis”. The World Bank always proudly boasted that, this study would form a model for the Financial and Engineering experts the world over. The study suggested that if Pakistan wants to continue its financial progress it must have another big dam by 1992, for which the necessary work must start by 1977. The study specifically recommended Kalabagh Dam (KBD), due to its natural location, to be the next dam followed by Bhasha Dam.

Unfortunately, a project which promises economic prosperity to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars per annum has been made controversial. The mess has been created by certain politicians with ulterior motives, who do not object on their conviction, based on facts, rather on the behest of those who don’t want to seethe country progressing. The successive rulers, civilian and Military alike, in particular and all the political leaders in general have also become, wittingly or unwittingly, guilty of negligence. All the political leaders are well aware about the need/ urgency of construction of KBD, on the basis of the briefings which they have been receiving, from time to time, from the experts with all the facts, statistics and ground realities. A few political leaders have been misleading the simple and generally ill-informed public, while the other slacked moral courage to tell the truth, however Military Rulers and a few political leaders have been talking about the need of KBD, while being in opposition but forget whenever they come in power.

The two major objections, by the critics of KBD have been that, Nowshera would drown and Mardan, Pabbi & Swabi area would suffer from salinity and water logging, and the Sindh would not get her due share of water and turn into desert. However, the facts in the light of ground realities, statistics and the reports prepared by international experts, even much before this controversy started, are quite different. The claims of drowning of Nowshera with the construction of KBD is contrary to the facts, i.e., even the top water level in the dam would be quite lower than Nowshera. As for the historic floods of 1929 and 2010 are concerned, they did not occur due to any dam, rather the river after passing through Nowshera would fall into the dam than vice versa. As for Mardan and surrounding areas becoming waterlogged the reality is that, if Tarbela Dam which is just 50 KM from Mardan, 90 KM from Pabbi and 400 feet above the plains didn’t turn these areas into waterlogged, how can KBD being 200 KM away from Mardan, 230 KM away from Pabbi and 160 KM from Swabi and 90 feet below the plains would bring water logging? Obviously the objections are false and unfounded. As for Sindhis concerned during dry weather the water flow down Kotri drops below min required to maintain sea life and mangroves thus allowing sea water to encroach the land, whereas during flood slacs of cusecs goes waste and drops into the sea. The construction of KBD would provide Sindh with additional 40 lac acre feet of water and ensure minimum 5000cusecswater going down Kotri round the year, required to check the sea encroachment and maintain mangroves/sea life, and during flood periods even additional water could also be released, if required. Tarbela and Mangla Dams are excellent examples, prior to their construction Sindh used to get 3 crore and 60 lacs acre feet of water, after the construction of these dams it started getting 4 crore and 30 lac acre feet of water. Interestingly, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), which was created in 1991 to oversee the distribution of water, as apportioned to various provinces, is doing its job efficiently without feeling any need to refer any complaint to Council of Common Interest. The same body would ensure that no province usurps the rights of others and all get their defined share of water uninterrupted.

In addition to above realities Pakistan would save equivalent to about 200 Billion US Dollars annually, which it is spending to produce costly electricity through fuel/ gas. Not only high cost of electricity has retarded Pakistan’s Industrial development rather the gas required for Industries and domestic use is not available due to its excessive use in power generation. The additional availability of water due to KBD would increase the crops cultivable area in Pakistan thus helping poor farmers, at the same time not only coping with the ever increasing domestic demand of grains rather making it available for export. The biggest beneficiary of KBD would be DI Khan area of KPK, around 8 lack acres of arable land would be able to be cultivated. The area being 50 to 150 feet higher than Indus River can only be cultivated economically with the construction of KBD. The KBD would save DI Khan, Punjab and Sindh from floods, whereas Munda Dam on Swat River would protect Nowshera, Charsadda and surrounding areas. KBD would help reduce electricity shortage to a great extent by providing cheap and environment friendly electricity. After completion of KBD, Bhasha Dam should be pursued which would provide additional electricity and further reduce dependence on fuel/ gas generated electricity. It would also store an extra 8,500,000 acre feet of water for irrigation and control flood damage by the River Indus downstream during high floods.

Unfortunately the time is running out fast, any further delay in the construction of KBD and other big dams, especially in the face of Indian water aggression, would be catastrophic for the country. The ultimate sufferers would be the farmers and poor people, as the rich would still be able to purchase imported mineral water and food, even our animals may die of starvation due to lack of fodder and water. The industrial base is sure to collapse as it would be uneconomical to produce anything locally utilizing costly electricity. Our political leaders need to realize the facts in the light of available statistics and if in doubt should get briefings from the experts like Mr Shamsul Mulk etc and waste no further time. We as a nation and the electors of our political leaders have to stand up and force them to dispel their hypocrisy about KBD and decide in the best interest of the nation without any further delay. Any leader who, despite knowing the facts, opposes KBD should be dubbed as the enemy of poor Pakistanis.