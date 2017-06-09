Mysterious disease kills 43 cattle in FATA

Congo fever virus surfaces Quetta

Kurram Agency

A least 43 cows and goats have been killed due to outbreak of a mysterious disease in Toda Cheena area of Central Kurram Agency, FATA. According to details, residents of the said the disease has killed 30 cows and 13 goats in the village so far and demanded the government to send doctors for vaccination of cattle in the area, a private news channel Thursday reported.

Muhammad Saleem, a local resident said his three cows expired during the last one week. He said this disease affects healthy cattle within a day or two and kill them. Veterinary physician Inzar Gul said from the symptoms it seems the cattle have been affected from anthrax disease. However, he said it could be verified only after tests.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Quetta that another Congo fever patient was surfaced here on Thursday and admitted at Fatima Jinnah Hospital for treatment, mounting the number of the epidemic disease patients to 23 during current year. The incharge Pandemic Diseases Department Dr. Naseer Ahmad informed that the patient hails from Kuchlak area of Balochistan province.

Three patients suspected to be suffering from Congo Fever are under treatment at the Hospital and Dr Naseer informed that their blood samples will be sent to Karachi for the test. Dr Naseer said that a resident of Dakki Abdul Karim was brought to the Hospital six days ago for blood oozing from nose and mouth.

The poor man could not afford to have the test that costs over Rs 6,000. Dr. Naseer said that Abdul Karim, who is a Shepard, has 90 percent symptoms of suffering from Congo Fever. Dr. Naseer informed that so far this year 23 patients suspected to have Congo Fever have been brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

Of these 23 suspect Congo Fever patients five were confirmed to have the Congo Fever virus.—Agencies