Yangon

A second suspect has been arrested over the brazen murder of a prominent Muslim lawyer in Myanmar, state media reported Saturday.

Ko Ni, a 63-year-old legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy, was shot in the head outside Yangon’s airport last Sunday while he was holding his grandson and waiting for a taxi.

A cab driver who tried to intervene was also killed, and the gunman—identified as 53-year-old Kyi Lin—was arrested at the scene.—AFP