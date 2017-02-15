My Karachi int’l expo 2017

Karachi

In an effort to promote soft image of Pakistan especially of Karachi, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has prepared to hold its 14th edition of international exhibition “ My Karachi : Oasis of Harmony” 2017 ; from April 7 to 9.

The entry will be free of charges. Families also will have a good opportunity to spend some time in this beautiful environment, media was told on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference at Karachi Chamber, Patron-in-Chief of Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and Chairman KCCI Committee on My Karachi exhibition Muhammad Idress Memon said that more number of exhibitors and visitors— local and foreigners- was expected this year. Over last three year, the exhibition received around 1.1 million local and foreign visitors with a good number of buyers. Six halls of the expo centres would house up to 300 stalls. Ten to 15 foreign exhibitors would come in. Besides participation from Thailand, Kenya and Switzerland, there would be two separate pavilions of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and European Union.

He said, for facilitation of the participants and the visitors, the banks had been pursued to install automated teller machines (ATMs) there. As new feature of the expo, he said, there would be information including some research reports about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor available at KCCI stall at the exhibition. They informed that this year the international trade expo had been decorated with some social events especially for children and women.

This year’s exhibition would prove more effective in establishing Pakistan’s positive image in the world ; which would definitely help bring foreign investment to Karachi along with promoting Pakistan’s trade with many countries.—APP