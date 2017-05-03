My favourite batsman

Noor Bakhsh

Turbat, Balcohistan

Younis Khan is a talented batsman in Pakistani cricket team, who has played with courage and hard work to make his country proud in cricket world. As captain, he led his team to victory in the ICC World Twenty20 series in 2009.

However, he did not stop playing because he wanted to make his country even prouder, and is now a legend by becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. No doubt, he has won the hearts of so many Pakistanis and deserves congratulations. I hope that all our cricketers aspire to play like the legendary Younis Khan and make their team and their country proud.