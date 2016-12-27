YOU are quite possessive you know,” I said looking irritably at my best friend. “I have to be Bob, you’ve got too many friends I don’t like,” said my best friend with a smile. “You don’t many of my friends,” I complained.

“You don’t need them when you have me. That friend of yours you were trying to drink yesterday..” “Ah you mean my friend that bottle of whisky?” “You don’t need friends like that Bob, or that other friend of yours you were chatting so much with at that party” “She was pretty wasn’t she?” I asked. “Maybe, but I didn’t like the lust in your eyes. You are married. “You are possessive you know,” I said to my best friend. “But you have been with me when all my other friends deserted me. You have stayed by my side.”

“And carried you often Bob.” “Yes and carried me so often in your arms, when I was alone. You have walked with me when the whole world had left me abandoned. Talked with me when all had stopped.” “They were lovely conversations we had” “Yes, but can’t you be less possessive..?” My best friend smiled and looked at me. “Maybe, I love you so much that I can’t share you with the kind of companions you want to keep as friends. If you choose to be with them then I would have to leave you to them.”

“Why can’t you be like other friends..” “And share you with others?” “Yes” “So choose others who I love too,” said my best friend.” Choose those who love me, those who decide call me also as their best friend. Choose those, who have felt my arms around them, those that walk with me.” “Can’t I have them and you?” I asked my best friend. “You want both, don’t you Bob? I watch how you keep the company of those who will only lead you deeper into wrong. Those who only want to see you slide deeper into bad days. Those who give you pleasure but no joy. I watch and my eyes grow sad.”

“You are too possessive.” “Is it being possessive to think only the best for you? Is it being possessive to guide you through paths of doing right? Is it being possessive that I love you so much?” I looked up at my best friend, and I shook my head to see His pain. “No God,” I whispered looking up into the skies. “I am glad you are my best friend..!”

