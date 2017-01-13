Mustafa Kamal says he will fight for rights of people

Staff Reporter

Pak Sarzameen Party expressed his shock and dismay at the lethargy of those claiming themselves to be elected representatives of the people, and those vested with authority and asked them to wake up from slumber and work for the people’s cause. He made it clear at his press conference Thursday that he did not wish to demolish those at the helm, neither did he or his colleagues wanted to pull down a government, but surely they will fight to ensure that the ordinary, and the common man, is given his rights. He needs clean drinking water, hospitals and schools, universities which have been denied to him.

To voice the peoples’ cause, his party will organize a rally at Tibet Centre on M A Jinnah Road of Karachi on Sunday 29th January and appealed to people, those looking for basic needs for themselves and family members to turn up in large number and make the show a success.

His target for criticism was clearly MQM London, its leader Altaf Hussain, MQM Pakistan of Dr Farooq Sattar, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, and his utterance was also veiled threat to the party in power, which had has not only failed to deliver, but has meted out a step-motherly treatment to Karachi.

Funds have been held, and amount released in stages was so meager that it hardly catered to the multitude of problems the people of the metropolis were facing, Kamal said in an angry tone, reminding in an obvious reference to MQM Pakistan that he had Mayor on his side, MPAs, MNAS, Senators, and was yet to fulfill his obligations of providing relief to the people.

How many universities and hospitals have been built in Karachi? he asked and himself replied that none so far. This was a poor reflection on those running the administration, and those claiming to be the champions of the have-nots.

In a frontal attack on Altaf Hussain, he said, those receiving money from India, were oblivious of the needs of the people, and was busy In their own luxurious lives, spending that money on their personal comfort.