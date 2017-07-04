Mustafa Kamal calls rulers terrorists

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal issued a somewhat surprising statement, and daring statement Monday, declaring PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari patron of terrorists, and one who produces terrorists in the country.

This was something that could set a new and perhaps dangerous trend as politicians’ image will then be marred, and anti-democratic forces may try to exploit to their benefit.

Kamal said that “Zardari was the biggest producer of terrorist, and today entire country was in grip of terrorism” his statement was full of hostility, but whether it would cause problem, remains to be seen.

Addressing press conference at party’s secretariat, known as Pakistan House, he also bitterly attacked his former leader Altaf Hussain, saying the new title of “baba-e-Mohajir qoum”( father of the Mohajir nation) given to London-based politician, was disgraceful and if this was given currency, he would rather stop calling him “mohajir.