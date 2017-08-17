MUST, SCO Celebrates Pakistan Indepence Day

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Amidst full-throat ‘Pakistan-Zindabad’, ‘KASHMIR BANEY GA PAKISTAN’ slogans, graceful yet magnificent ceremony was hosted at the City Campus of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) jointly with the coordination of the Special Communications Organization – (SCO) to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional national zeal and fervor.

Vice Chancellor of the MUST Varsity Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) and Commanding Officer of the SCO Mirpur Div. Lt. Col. Syed Ayad Hussain were the chief guests who hoisted the National Flags of Pakistan and AJK, followed by the National Anthem and the salute by a full-uniformed contingent of the soldiers of the SCO in consonance with the flag hoisting ceremonies held across the country to mark the national day of greater significance.

The ceremony was largely attended by all ranks of the MUST and the SCO including the faculty members, city elite, parents and students, senior journalists and officials of the civil administration.

The grand mega jam-packed ceremony was echoed with full throat Zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Pak Army, SCO and the MUST Varsity.