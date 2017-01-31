Muslims under attack in West

OVER the last few days there have been two despicable attacks on places of worship of Muslims in the West. The first one happened in Texas, US on Saturday in which a mosque was burned to the ground while in the second incident, assailants gunned down six people at Quebec mosque in Canada on Sunday.

These in fact are not isolated incidents. Rather in recent months and years, there has been a wave of acts in the western countries in which the Muslim population has specifically been targeted in many different ways. To quote a few, there have been incidents in which Muslim citizens were forced off the planes out of fear; there have been massive local opposition to building of mosques and community centres and now situation has reached the level where Muslims are also being killed in shootings and bomb blasts. All these incidents speak volume of mistrust that western population has developed for the Muslims, who have been living with them for the last many decades and centuries. Though some misguided elements, who have nothing to do with Islam, are to be blamed for this, the western countries must also understand that their cynical approach towards Muslim population would not help address the problem but take their societies further towards radicalisation. Talking to media persons on Sunday, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan very rightly pointed out that responsibility of the acts of a few hundred or thousands who are negating the true message of Islam could not be put on the entire 1.5 billion Muslim population as undoubtedly majority of them are peace loving. Current situation warrants greater dialogue between Muslim and Western countries at different levels and we will urge the Muslim leaders to be forthcoming in initiating this dialogue in order to offset the current ambience of mistrust. At the same time, onus also lies on the western governments to ensure security of Muslim population and their worship places and bring to book the extremist elements involved in attacks on Muslims.

