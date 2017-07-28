Muslims’ killing in India

The promises made by India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the time of elections in 2014 seem to be completely forgotten. Modi had promised the common man that he would bring down corruption within 100 days of his tenure. But what he is doing is just the opposite. With Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India, we Indians are suffering a lot.

What has Narendra Modi done for the country ever since he became the Prime Minister of India? He has banned beef (cow’s meat) from the country which every Christian and Muslim eats. He has even passed a law that those consuming or possessing cow’s or buffalo’s meat will be fined heavily and imprisoned too. In his tenure, Muslims are being tortured and even killed by gau rakshaks. Even the police in India are of no use as they are bribed by these gau rakshaks to torture and kill Muslims. This clearly states that Modi does not care for the Christians and the Muslims of the country.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

