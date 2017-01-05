Muslim scientists always led world in scientific inventions

Staff Reporter

While addressing the august gathering at the awards distribution Ceremony of Brand of the Year Award 2015 – 2016 held at Karachi on 2 January 2017, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that, ‘Just as the Muslim scientists always led the world in the field of scientific inventions and innovations similarly Pakistani traders and industrialists need to develop expertise in the field of branding to come to par in the global economic competition’. Besides, Senator Raza Rabbani, CEO of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Mr. S M Munir, IG Sindh Police A. D. Khawaja, newly elected President of FPCCI Mr. Zubair Tufail, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mr. Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Chairman (ABAD) Mr. Mohsin Sheikhani, President IPA Pakistan Mr. Tarik Feroz, renowned industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Nawab of Junagarh Muhammed Jahangir Khanji, Chairman NDF Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad and founder & CEO of Brands Foundation Mr. Shaikh Rashid Alam were also present at the annual award distribution ceremony. During his address, CEO TDAP Mr. S M Munir said that, Brand development is a tedious and time consuming task and has become a necessity, which if not enforced will result in loss of market share of Pakistani industrialists and traders. He announced that TDAP will establish a specialized independent committee for Brand Development Advisory. The committee will comprise of CEO Brands Foundation Mr. Shaikh Rashid Alam and R& D experts from FPCCI. Committee will formulate a comprehensive plan while considering the advances in the field of branding and will propose way forward.

Mr. Tufail stated that he had been a part of the Brands of the year award since its inception and can proudly say that these awards are the pioneers in terms of popularity and acknowledgement as far as any awards in Pakistani business community are concerned.