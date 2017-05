Srinagar

The bullet riddled body of a 23-year-old Lieutenant-rank Army officer, identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam, was found early Wednesday. He was commissioned in the services just six months ago, said sources in the Army. The officer was on leave and had gone to attend the wedding of his maternal uncle’s daughter when he was abducted around 10 pm Tuesday.

He was posted with a RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor. Fayaz’s body is undergoing the postmortem examination at a district hospital in Shopian—INP