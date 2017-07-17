Muslim family assaulted in India

New Delhi

Muslim family comprising 10 members including women, children who were returning from a marriage ceremony, were brutally assaulted and robbed by a group of Hindu youth in Mainpuri district.

KMS reported that the incident took place between Mota and Nibkarori railway stations – some 30 km away from Farrukhabad junction.

50-year-old Mohammad Shakir, who suffered severe head injuries along with fracture in right hand in the assault said, “It was a horror which I cannot forget. They attacked us with iron rods, robbed our belonging and molested our women. They

didn’t even spare my 17-year-old physically and mentally challenged son.”

“Horrified with the act, Shakir in shivering voice and wet eyes said, “They verbally abused us with some in the attacking group saying, “Kill them, they are Muslims, and they continued to beat us until we went unconscious.”

“They even attacked other passengers who came to rescue us. Later, the passengers abandoned the coach leaving us behind to fight the assailants.”

“As soon the train stopped, the assailants jumped out of the train and called 20-25 youth who were already waiting on bike. We immediately locked the doors of the coach from inside and shut down the windows but the assailants started stone pelting and broke the emergency window panel. They barged inside the coach and again started assaulting us, while the other passengers abandoned the train,” he said. “After the incident we attempted to contact police on dial 100, but every time, call was dropped.

In the incident, resident of Kaimganj, Mohammad Shakir, his wife Asiya (40), Arsi (18-year-old daughter) his two sons Faizan alias Fizu (17), Arasan(22), Arif (35-year-old brother), Asif (17- year-old nephew), Shaheed (brother-in-law), Shenaz and Maenaz (sisters) were injured. Out of the 10, four suffered hand fractures, four had head injuries and almost all had internal stomach injuries.

Hate crimes against Muslims have drastically increased over the past few years. Similar incident took place in Haryana where 16 year Junaid was stabbed to death while returning after shopping for Eid from Delhi.—KMS