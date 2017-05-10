Muslim envoys express solidarity with detained Palestinian hunger strikers

Staff Reporter

Ambassadors and senior diplomats of Muslim countries based in Islamabad Tuesday gathered here at the National Press Club to express solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners observing hunger strike in Israeli jails.

The Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan in collaboration with the NPC, and Center of Pakistan and International Relations organized an event to highlight the inhuman acts of Israel against the Palestinian prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Waleed Abu Ali urged the global community to pressurize Israel for providing basic rights to the Palestinian prisoners in accordance with international laws.

He said all the Muslim countries were on the same page on the issue of Palestine and soon an independent state of Palestine would emerge on the world map with Baitul Muqadas its capital.

The envoy appealed to the Muslim world to help highlight the Israeli barbarism against Palestinians.

Senior Palestinian diplomat Yazan Abu Ali briefed the audience that about 6,500 Palestinians were currently jailed by Israel for alleged crimes.

The prisoners, he said, went on hunger strike on April 17 to press for better conditions, including family visits, better medical care and an end to solitary confinement and administrative detention.

He said the hunger strike had entered 23th day today, but international community had taken no notice of it. However, the Palestinians and their Muslim brethern all over the world were supporting their cause by holding rallies and protests, he added.

Center of Pakistan and International Relations President Amna Malik said the people of Pakistan fully supported the Palestinian cause and condemned Israel for its reign of terror and barbarism against the people of Paletine.

All the Muslim countries should give a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people by highlighting Israeli aggression against them at international level, she added.

Besides envoys and senior diplomats of various Muslim countries including Malaysia, Egypt, Jordan, South Africa, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia, Syria, Sudan, Oman, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Algeria, members of civil society also attended the event.