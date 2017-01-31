Muslim ban by Trump is dangerous: Tarigami

Jammu

Protesting Tuesday against President Trump’s decision to indefinitely suspend the re-settlement of Syrian refugees and ban people from seven Muslim nations from entering the United States, senior legislator and CPI(M) leader from Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami staged a walk out from the State Legislative Assembly stating that Donald Trump’s executive orders are smoke and mirrors to distract his supporters from the promises he won’t be keeping.

As the proceedings of the House commenced, Tarigami for the first time went into the ‘Well’ and shouted slogans against the United States president Donal Trump. Some of the slogans included: ‘Down with racist Donald Trump’, ‘Down with terrorist Trump,’ and, ‘Long live unity of the people of the world.’

Tarigami protested against the President Trump’s decision to indefinitely suspend the re-settlement of Syrian refugees and ban people from seven Muslim nations from entering the United States. He termed this decision of Trump as cowardly and self-defeating. This is also dangerous for the peace in the world. This decision is bound to polarize the world and endanger the lives of the innocents.

“This order laks logic and it is by all standards un-civilized and blatantly unconstitutional,” he said.

Tarigami appealed the people to join the millions world over in their protests against this terrorist order by President Trump. He staged walkout while shouting slogans in solidarity with the victims of this disastrous order.

“Trump is continuing what he started on the campaign trail. He is tapping into the fear that breeds the kind of xenophobia that gets folks excited about walls and bans, only to distract them from all the promises he won’t be keeping,” Tarigami said and added that Trump is breeding contempt and his presence at the top post will have serious ramifications.—KR