Musician Wajahat Attre passes away

Lahore

Renowned musician Wajahat Attre breathed his last after protracted illness here on Friday. Family sources said that Wajahat Attre passed away after protracted illness at age of 65 years and he has left behind three sons and a daughter.He started his film career from Film “Paristan”.

According to details, Wajahat Attre suffered heart attack a week ago and was shifted to hospital.

Funeral prayers of the deceased was offered in Samanabad area of Lahore and a large number of people including family members, relatives and other people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral prayers. Renowned figures of TV, film industry and media have condoled the death of Wajahat Attre. They prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.—INP

