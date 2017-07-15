Musical night to celebrate 50 years of varsity

QAU old students share golden memories of days spent on campus

Zubair Qureshi

In connection with 50 Years Celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), a musical evening was organized by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association at Earth Sciences Auditorium late Thursday evening. The event was organized to pay tributes to old students of QAU, university faculty and employees for their fifty years long dedicated contribution and services.

Former vice chancellors of the universities, senior alumni members from all over the country, faculty, staff and students of the University attended the ceremony. Renowned singer Ghulam Abbas performed on the occasion and captivated the audience with his famous Urdu and Punjabi songs.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (R) M Ajaib, President, University of Lahore Islamabad Campus along with officer bearers, senior members of QAU Alumni Association and university faculty handed over keys of ambulance to Dr. Javed Ashraf Vice Chancellor QAU. The ambulance was donated to the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Ashraf on the occasion expressed his pleasure to see enthusiasm of the alumni not only came together with university faculty and staff to celebrate this historic occasion but also the alumni association contributed a lot for the development of their alma mater in terms of scholarships and other new initiatives.

He said although he was not alumnus of QAU but it was a matter of real pride for him to serve this top ranked higher education institution of the country. President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai, Chancellor Preston University Dr. Abdul Basit, Brig (R) M Ajaib, President, University of Lahore Islamabad Campus, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Muhammad Murtaza Noor and President QAU Academic Staff Association Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali also spoke on the occasion.

They said that during these fifty years, QAU has emerged as a leading institution of higher learning through fulfilling human resources needs and producing quality research. The officer bears of QAU Alumni Association demanded that on eve of golden jubilee celebrations and as per unanimous demand of all stakeholders, QAU should be declared a flagship institution along with announcement of special bailout package in terms of endowment fund to overcome its financial constraints and raise the position of university among top 300 global universities. With provision of required funding and support from the government and the alumni, this prestigious higher education institution could win more laurels for the country and meet the growing human resources needs, they added.

Earlier, Quaidain corner established for the old students of QAU, was inaugurated at Majeed Huts by officer bearers and senior members of QAU Alumni Association and reception was organized by the alumni association in honour of senior members who visited QAU from various parts of the country.