Musical instrument performance mesmerized audience at RAC

Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a variety program entitled “Pur Aman Pakistan” to celebrate Independence Day of the country.

The event was directed by famous artists Masood Khawaja and attended by a large number of people from twin cities. The colorful and different show of its kind was opened with performance of Shafaq Band on musical instruments attaining thunder appreciation from the crowd followed by renowned singers included Mohsin Pasha, Saghar Khan, Jahangir Niazi and Khurram Zeeshan.

Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed appreciated the event and congratulated the performers.—INP

