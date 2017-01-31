Musical, artistic display on eve of Iranian Revolution

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marryum Aurangzeb said that Iran has a rich and evolving artistic and civilisational heritage which connects us with Iranian people through shared history and heritage.

There is a need to expand the cultural ties and exchange between the two countries and we can both learn from each other in different artistic and cultural industries, she added. The minister also lauded efforts of Director General, PNCA, saying that after his appointment as DG, number of cultural activities have increased many fold. Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Mehdi e Honardost in his address stressed more cultural co-operation between the two countries and informed the gathering that more cultural and artistic activities are in the pipeline in the coming year in Pakistan. DG, PNCA, Jamal Shah speaking on the occasion appreciated the cultural and artistic presentation of Iranian artists and performers.

PNCA will reciprocate by sending a cultural and artistic troupe to Iran in near future, he added. A photographic and artifacts exhibition from Iran was also displayed depicting Iranian people and society.

The evening ended with performance by Iranian classical music group ‘Kook’ which was highly appreciated by the audience.