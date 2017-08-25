Mushtaq Maher back as police chief

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government on Thursday brought back Mushtaq Maher as the Karachi police chief, a little over a month after having replaced him with Ghulam Qadir Thebo. On July 17, the government shuffled the top brass of the police department, posting out Maher from the position of Additional Inspector General Karachi and making him the Additional IG Traffic. In his place, the government had posted Thebo. A notification issued on Thursday stated that Thebo will be the Additional IG Traffic whereas Maher, who was presently serving as the Additional IG Traffic, will be back in his position.