Mushfiqur Rahim was not wearing neck protection

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Mushfiqur Rahim, the captain of the Bangladesh Test team was not wearing the neck protection, according to Sam Miller, the Managing Director of Masuri, the UK-based helmet manufacturing company.

The 30-year-old Rahim was the last international cricketer, who had to be taken in the ambulance to the hospital from the ground (Wellington Test against New Zealand).

“Rahim was not hit on the helmet. He was hit on the neck”, Miller, now on a business trip in New Zealand, said exclusively. .

“Unfortunately Mushfiqur was not wearing neck protection and was struck on the neck. Neck guards are now available and players should consider wearing one. Albeit they should consider what testing has been done on the neck guard to ensure it is fit for purpose.”

“Since we released the Masuri StemGuard, which was the result of a significant amount of development, there have been several copycat products with inferior impact absorption properties”.

“Some of which are just a piece of common place foam which would provide little to no impact absorption during a forceful impact”, he further added.

Doubtful for the second Test

Rahim is doubtful for the 2nd Test beginning in Christchurch on January 20. “He has recovered from his head injury but has a fracture on his thumb. He has been kept under observation for two days before the final decision is taken”, Dr. Debashish Chaudhary, who himself underwent appendix surgery recently, said from Dhaka.

In case Rahim doesn’t play the next Test, Tamim Iqbal may lead the side and Rahim’s place will be taken by Nurul Hasan”, the team management source revealed exclusively.