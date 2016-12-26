Musharraf is criminal: Qaim

Sukkur

Former Sindh Chief Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Monday said that former President and Army Chief General (Retd) Pervez Musharaf was a criminal in the Benzair Bhutto murder case.

Speaking to media persons at the Sukkur airport, he said that arrest warrants had already been issued for the former dictator. “Only time will tell if he returns or not. If the interior minister wants he can bring him back,” he said.

He alleged that the federal government had taken a soft stance over the issue. “The Interpol was used to bring Rehman alias Bhola back, why can’t Interpol be asked for help to bring Musharraf back” he questioned.—INP