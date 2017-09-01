Musharraf declared absconder; 5 held acquitted; 2 cops jailed

Benazir Bhutto murder trial

No justice till dictator answers for crimes: Aseefa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Anti-terrorism court on Thursday acquitted all the five accused arrested in Benazir Bhutto murder case, declared former military dictator Pervez Musharraf absconder and sentenced former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad for 17 years each in prison.

Both the police officials who were on bail were arrested from the courtroom.

In November 2008, the ATC had indicted Aitzaz Shah, Sher Zaman, Abdul Rasheed, Rafaqat Hussain and Hasnain Gul for killing, hatching criminal conspiracy to kill, abetting the perpetrators, using illegal explosive material and spreading terrorism on Dec 27, 2007 when 22 people, including former prime minister BB, were killed in a gun-and-bomb attack outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, when she was leaving after attending an election rally.

After more than nine years of her assassination and hundreds of hearings, the prosecution failed to link those arrested and the main accused including former Pakistan Taliban chief Baitullah Mehsud who was killed in a drone strike several years ago.

As the defence and prosecution completed their arguments here on Wednesday, the ATC, Rawalpindi, Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan reserved its verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case, which was announced Thursday.

The counsel for Saud Aziz Raja talking to media persons had said that conducting postmortem of the BB was not the responsibility of former CPO, adding Zardari had not allowed him to carry out postmortem of the BB.

He said that prosecution had not told the court why the crime scene had been washed. Saud had told BB not to come out from the vehicle, he added.

FIA Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz, talking to media persons, said that former president Pervez Musharraf was excluded from the trial by the court as he was not present in the country.

He told after recording the statements of 68 witnesses, forensic reports and four challans, neither prosecution nor the accused have the right to challenge it as the case has reached its logical end. Meanwhile, the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the verdict in the murder case of his mother ‘disappointing and unacceptable.’

Bilawal took to Twitter to state that the decision was not only unjust but also dangerous and the PPP would explore legal options.

After nearly ten years, on Thursday an Anti-Terrorism Court announced the verdict in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier, the daughters of the former prime minister also expressed their reservations regarding the verdict.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari stressed that there would be no justice until former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf answered for his crimes.

Assefa’s older sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also called for the arrest of Pervez Musharraf.