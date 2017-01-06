‘Mushaira’ held at Int’l Conference on Language, Literature

Staff Reporter

A ‘Mushaira’ was held here at International Conference on Language, Literature and Society on Thursday evening. The poets from across the country and abroad recited their poems in ‘Mushaira’ and got applause from the audience.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Television Corporation Atta ul Haq Qasmi, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Managing Director National Book Foundation (NBF) Prof. Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed was also present on the occasion.

Renowned scholars, writers and poets including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Abbas Tabish, Bushra Ijaz, Hafeez Khan, Manzer Hussain Akhtar, Mehmood Ahmed Qazi, Rai Muhammad Khan Nasir, Saleem Shahzad, Shakeel Patafi, Zahid Hasan, Ayaz Gul, Fehmida Riaz, Imdad Hussaini, Sabir Zafar, Share Mehrani, Ustad Laghari, Abdul Qadoos Asim, Muhammad Khalil Javed, Zaitoon Bano, Abdul Karim Baryali, Zauq Brahui, Zeenat Sana, Abdul Qayyum Bedar, Amna Bahar Rona, Ayaz Abbasi, Muhammad Yameen, Mukhlis Wajdani, Rehmat Shah Sail, Parvaish Shaheen, Prof. Aslam Taseer, Bachazada Heraan and Noshi Bangash was also present on the occasion. The purpose of the four-day international conference is to explore the contribution of literature and academia in bringing about positive changes in the society.

Writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from across the globe are participating in the four-day conference to exchange their research work and developments in the field.

The conference aimed to deepen understanding of contemporary literature being produced in context of peace building and social development of different countries around the globe.

The salient features of the conference included participation of 375 scholars and eminent writers from all over the country and abroad. The other major components of activities were academic and literary sessions, play, folk and cultural show.

In addition to 350 paper presenters, another 250 distinguished poets, fiction writers and intellectuals were also participating in the conferecne. Moreover, foreign scholars from Turkey, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Spain, Maldives, China, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Nepal and Oman also participating in the conference.