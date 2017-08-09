Mushahidullah outlines strategy to ensure secure environment for coming generations

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan has called for conservation of forests calling them “our precious natural resources.” It is our national duty to stop ruthless cutting of trees, he said.

The minister was speaking at the closing session of 2- day consultative meeting of National Working Groups on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) here on Tuesday. “We need to act now and take all the possible measures to ensure our future safe environment for our future generations,” he said. The consultative meeting was organized by REDD office, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Pakistan in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Mushahidullah Khan said that REDD+ was a long-term evolutionary process that required a long term planning. However, it has been in placed finally and this new mechanism was now expected to not only improve the forest monitoring but also incentivize the forest owners and forest communities to reduce pressure on our precious natural forests. He said that the existing legal framework will also be strengthened to stop deforestation.

While emphasizing on the importance of awareness raising regarding REDD+ mechanism, especially on how its crucial to preserve our forests, he said that the media and political leadership has a vital role to play in this regard. Therefore, these key stakeholders should be enabled to play their much needed role in the promotion of this concept of REDD+ in the larger interest of people and forests and hence, the entire nation, he concluded. Earlier, Syed Nasir Shah, Inspector General Forests, MoCC, presented an overall picture of the existing state of forestry in Pakistan. He also highlighted various dimensions of the work and scope of REDD+ and the future strategies. The consultative meeting was attended by international as well as national experts on forestry and REDD+ mechanisms. Besides others, the experts from Mexico, Finland, Nepal and England as well as the senior technical officers from respective provinces, Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan, Additional Secretary Forest Government of Punjab and Minister of Forest Balochistan participated in the extensive deliberations.

The experts appreciated the fact that Pakistan, for the very first time, was all set to finalize its national forest definition and national standards and methodology for regular national forest monitoring. The experts opined that these standards will enable Pakistan to meet technical requirements that countries need to develop under the decisions of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to assess its future performance of forest carbon emission reductions and to get access to REDD+ results based payments from international windows.

The experts on the occasion also urged that there was a dire need to include women in the consultation process besides awareness was needed to be imparted, especially, to the students at different levels. The inclusion of REDD+ in the syllabus would be a key step to achieve this critical objective, they concluded.