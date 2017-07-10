Mushahid elected ICAPP Vice Chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, representing Pakistan, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), at Seoul South Korea which represents over 300 political parties from 52 Asian countries.

The election was held at the meeting of the ICAPP Standing Committee, comprising 27 members, meeting here in Seoul. The Standing Committee also held a minute of silence to honour the memory of Senator Mushahid’s father, Colonel Amjad Hussain Sayed, who passed away recently.