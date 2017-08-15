Museum organises activities to mark I-Day celebrations

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Museum celebrated 70th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner by holding different activities including exhibition of commemorative coins of Pakistan from 1976 to date.

Lahore Museum Director Humayun Mazhar inaugurated the Coins and Postage Stamps gallery at the Museum here on Monday. The renovation of the gallery had been carried out under the supervision of Lahore Museum Additional Director Noshaba Anjum.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Humayun Mazhar said that coins gallery displayed the coins depicting coins history from 6th century BC onwards in a chronological sequence.

He also inaugurated the Pakistan Freedom Movement gallery which was exhibiting life histories and role of pioneers of Pakistan movement.

He said that the galleries had been renovated so that visitors get proper information about the struggle and role played by our elders for achieving a separate homeland.

Cake was also cut in connection with the celebrations of the Independence day.